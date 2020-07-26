Wakefield's Gary Chag, a commercial pilot and U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm, died at his wife's home in Charlestown, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from metastatic cancer. He was 68.
Gary was valedictorian of Weare High School in 1970 and graduated with distinction from the Air Force Academy in 1974, becoming a C-141 carrier commander, and instructor and check pilot for the T-37. Gary then flew in the Air Force Reserve for 12 years, ending his military career as a lieutenant colonel. Gary also was a first officer and captain for U.S. Airways and American Airlines, retiring in 2017.
Gary's love and generosity knew no bounds. He is survived and will be forever missed by his wife, Sherry Grancey; a daughter, Tiffany Chag, and her wife, Rebecca Beyer; a daughter, Melody Pourchot, and her husband, Ricky; his grandson, Vail Pourchot; his first wife, Patricia Chag; his brothers Mark and David Chag and their wives Deb and Lucie Chag; and nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Services at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pan-Mass Challenge (Tiffany and Rebecca are participants). See more details at www.peasleefuneralhome.com
