Gary S. Slattum, 70, of Manchester, NH, died February 15, 2020, after a period of failing health.
Born in Boscawen, NH, on September 26, 1949, he was the son of Herbert and Alice (Kovarik) Slattum. He was raised in Goffstown and resided in the Queen City for many years.
Gary graduated from Goffstown High School, Class of 1967.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army.
Until his retirement, he was employed with the United States Postal Service.
He was an avid British automobile enthusiast and New England sports fan.
Gary enjoyed being with his family who brought him endless pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his mother of Goffstown, family members include his wife of thirty years, Eileen M. (Quirk) Slattum; two brothers, Craig Slattum of Weare and Kenneth Slattum of Angier, NC; a sister, Elizabeth "Shelley" Lefebvre; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Services: Calling hours are Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, corner of Concord Street, Manchester.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in the funeral home at 10 AM.
Burial with military honors will follow at 12 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2020