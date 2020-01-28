Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary "Scott" Sanossian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BOSTON - Gary "Scott" Sanossian passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 50. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his mother Joan Sanossian of New Boston, his father Gary Sanossian of Hollis, his wife Susan of New Boston, his brother Craig and his wife Andrea and their sons Nick and Justin of Nashua, his daughter Kristen and her husband Chris and their children Addison, Landon, Nicholas and Molly of North Carolina, his son Stephen and his wife Bethany and their children MacKenna and Wesley of New Boston.



As a kid, Scott enjoyed playing hockey as a goalie. In 1989, Scott broke his neck in a tragic diving accident which resulted in him being quadriplegic. He lived 30 years as a medical miracle and proudly raised two children. In 1994 he designed and oversaw the building of his family home in New Boston. He cherished time with family and friends. For years Scott would plow driveways in a modified F-350 truck and lived for snowy nights. He never let being in a wheelchair slow him down. In the summer he enjoyed grilling for friends and family and staying busy with projects. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and they lit up his life. Despite the cards he was dealt you could always count on him for a smile or an ear to lend.



All who had a chance to know this amazing soul will be grieving. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.

Published in Union Leader on Jan. 28, 2020

