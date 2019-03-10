Gary W. Ladd, 60, of Hooksett, NH died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Ladd was born on April 28, 1958, in Laconia, NH the son of the late Wayne and Helen (Fagan) Ladd.
Mr. Ladd was a self-employed carpenter and worked through out the state on various projects.
His passion was riding his motorcycle around the country with his wife and fellow riders.
Members of his family include; his wife, Verlie (Fuller) Ladd of Hooksett, NH; a brother, Jeff Ladd and his wife, Abigail, of Derry, NH; a sister, Jodi Conrad, of Laconia, NH; many nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to cancer research in memory of Mr. Ladd.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019