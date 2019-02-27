Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary W. Meader. View Sign

Gary William Meader died in his home in Sugar Hill, NH on February 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Gary was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in the Midwest. He met his beloved wife, Sue, during their high school years in Iowa. They were married shortly after high school and had been married sixty years at the time of Gary's passing.



After their first daughter was born, Gary and Sue decided that college was going to be necessary for the future. Gary went to a community college during the day for two years while working the night shift at the local hospital to support his family. He received a scholarship to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA, and a promise of a night job at a local aluminum mill. He graduated two years later, the same month that Sue and Gary's fourth child was born.



Upon graduation, Gary joined General Electric in the financial management training program with his first assignment in Dekalb, IL. Over the next twenty years, Gary enjoyed numerous positions of increasing responsibility at various locations within GE, primarily in the International and Power Systems sectors. During this time, Gary and family moved often, including living in South Africa for nearly three years. When Gary left GE, he was the financial manager for the Power Systems sector.



For the next three years, Gary was Chief Financial Officer of GenCorp, in Akron, Ohio, where he and Sue lived for three years.



In 1990, Gary purchased Aegis Container, a corrugated packaging company located in Milford, NH. He continued to run Aegis until his sale of the company to his son Craig, with whom he worked alongside until his eventual retirement. He always said that he had the best of both business worlds, working for a large corporate company like GE, and owning a small business like Aegis.



Prior to moving to the mountains of Sugar Hill, Gary and Sue spent twenty-five years on Lake Winnipesaukee. Family memories while on the lake include countless hours with their children and grandchildren boating, fishing, water skiing, or just relaxing on the beach. After moving to Sugar Hill, outdoor family activities focused on hiking the White Mountains and trails around their home.



In addition to financial support of local and national charitable organizations, Gary also volunteered time and support to Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Littleton Regional Healthcare, as Trustee. Gary also enjoyed golf and reading and loved his dogs.



Gary is survived by his wife Susan, Sugar Hill, NH; his daughter Michelle Wolf and husband Charles, Danbury, CT; his son Scott Meader and wife Susan, St Louis, MO; his son James Meader, Sugar Hill, NH; his son Craig Meader and wife Lori, Mont Vernon, NH; his daughter, Pamela Perry and husband Kevin, Denver, CO; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister Carole Reinland, Spokane, WA.



Contributions in lieu of flowers should be sent to the or North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency in Littleton, NH.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton (101 Union Street, Littleton, NH 03561) on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Very Reverend Mark E. Dollard as Celebrant, and a private family burial to be conducted at a later date.



Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to

Gary William Meader died in his home in Sugar Hill, NH on February 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.Gary was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in the Midwest. He met his beloved wife, Sue, during their high school years in Iowa. They were married shortly after high school and had been married sixty years at the time of Gary's passing.After their first daughter was born, Gary and Sue decided that college was going to be necessary for the future. Gary went to a community college during the day for two years while working the night shift at the local hospital to support his family. He received a scholarship to Whitworth College in Spokane, WA, and a promise of a night job at a local aluminum mill. He graduated two years later, the same month that Sue and Gary's fourth child was born.Upon graduation, Gary joined General Electric in the financial management training program with his first assignment in Dekalb, IL. Over the next twenty years, Gary enjoyed numerous positions of increasing responsibility at various locations within GE, primarily in the International and Power Systems sectors. During this time, Gary and family moved often, including living in South Africa for nearly three years. When Gary left GE, he was the financial manager for the Power Systems sector.For the next three years, Gary was Chief Financial Officer of GenCorp, in Akron, Ohio, where he and Sue lived for three years.In 1990, Gary purchased Aegis Container, a corrugated packaging company located in Milford, NH. He continued to run Aegis until his sale of the company to his son Craig, with whom he worked alongside until his eventual retirement. He always said that he had the best of both business worlds, working for a large corporate company like GE, and owning a small business like Aegis.Prior to moving to the mountains of Sugar Hill, Gary and Sue spent twenty-five years on Lake Winnipesaukee. Family memories while on the lake include countless hours with their children and grandchildren boating, fishing, water skiing, or just relaxing on the beach. After moving to Sugar Hill, outdoor family activities focused on hiking the White Mountains and trails around their home.In addition to financial support of local and national charitable organizations, Gary also volunteered time and support to Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and Littleton Regional Healthcare, as Trustee. Gary also enjoyed golf and reading and loved his dogs.Gary is survived by his wife Susan, Sugar Hill, NH; his daughter Michelle Wolf and husband Charles, Danbury, CT; his son Scott Meader and wife Susan, St Louis, MO; his son James Meader, Sugar Hill, NH; his son Craig Meader and wife Lori, Mont Vernon, NH; his daughter, Pamela Perry and husband Kevin, Denver, CO; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his sister Carole Reinland, Spokane, WA.Contributions in lieu of flowers should be sent to the or North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency in Littleton, NH.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton (101 Union Street, Littleton, NH 03561) on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Very Reverend Mark E. Dollard as Celebrant, and a private family burial to be conducted at a later date.Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com Funeral Home Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium

101 Union St

Littleton , NH 03561

(603) 444-3311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.