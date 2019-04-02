Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Gary William Beaulac, 58, formerly from Methuen, MA, passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born on Jan. 4, 1961, to William and Doris Beaulac.



He worked for the town of Methuen, MA, and many landscaping jobs for several companies in NH. He was very active in the American Legion Post 37 Merrill-Follansbee as an officer of Sons of The American Legion. He worked on fundraisers, dinners, and raffles to benefit veterans, homeless veterans, and children.



He is predeceased by two brothers, William and Robert Beaulac, and a sister, Dorothy Ellis. He leaves behind his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart, Lee-Ann Follansbee Beaulac. He is also survived by his daughter, Lorrisa Marie and her two children, Lucy and Lincoln Olivera; 2 step-children, Rob Norcross and Heather Geofrey; and four step-grandchildren; three sisters, Sister Rose Malone of Leominster, MA, Sharon Beaulac of Quebec, Canada, and his sweet sister, Lorraine and her husband, Harold Harris of Fitchburg, MA; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There will be only a graveside service for the family. The Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breathe New Hampshire, 145 Hollis St., Manchester, NH 03101.



www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for online condolences. Funeral Home Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.

285 Manchester Street

Manchester , NH 03103-5210

(603) 624-4845 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019

