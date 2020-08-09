1/1
Gaston J. Bonenfant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Gaston "GUS" J. Bonenfant, age 86, of Manchester, NH, passed away on June 28th, 2020.

Born in Manchester, NH, to Joseph & Odelie (LeBlanc) Bonenfant, he is also predeceased by his younger brother, Guy of Hawaii. Gus was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He later obtained his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an electrical engineer for the Sanders Association for 29 years and later worked for Unisys Corp for 9 years.

An active communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown, Gus was a longtime choir member and played the organ at church for many years. He was a member of the Fr. Routhier Council #4666 Knights of Columbus.

He was a talented piano player from a very young age and enjoyed singing, woodworking and above all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen M. (Lafreniere) Bonenfant; six children, Lisa & Steven Thayer of Londonderry, Lynne & Sam Ventura of Hooksett, Mark & Barbara Bonenfant of Mission Viejo, CA, Brian & Debbie Bonenfant of Richmond, Virginia, Keith & Melanie Bonenfant of Fallbrook, CA and Karen & Jay Jennato of Hooksett, NH; two sisters, Lena Breton of Florida and Ben & Madeleine Plante of Suncook; 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church on Main Street in Allenstown, NH on Friday, August 14th at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects in church beginning at 9:30 A.M. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. We welcome you sharing a memory by visiting www.petitroan.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved