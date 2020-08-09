Mr. Gaston "GUS" J. Bonenfant, age 86, of Manchester, NH, passed away on June 28th, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH, to Joseph & Odelie (LeBlanc) Bonenfant, he is also predeceased by his younger brother, Guy of Hawaii. Gus was raised and educated in Suncook and was a graduate of Pembroke Academy Class of 1952. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He later obtained his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an electrical engineer for the Sanders Association for 29 years and later worked for Unisys Corp for 9 years.
An active communicant of St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown, Gus was a longtime choir member and played the organ at church for many years. He was a member of the Fr. Routhier Council #4666 Knights of Columbus.
He was a talented piano player from a very young age and enjoyed singing, woodworking and above all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen M. (Lafreniere) Bonenfant; six children, Lisa & Steven Thayer of Londonderry, Lynne & Sam Ventura of Hooksett, Mark & Barbara Bonenfant of Mission Viejo, CA, Brian & Debbie Bonenfant of Richmond, Virginia, Keith & Melanie Bonenfant of Fallbrook, CA and Karen & Jay Jennato of Hooksett, NH; two sisters, Lena Breton of Florida and Ben & Madeleine Plante of Suncook; 17 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church on Main Street in Allenstown, NH on Friday, August 14th at 10:30 A.M. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects in church beginning at 9:30 A.M. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. We welcome you sharing a memory by visiting www.petitroan.com
