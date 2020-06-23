Gavin F. Creeden
Gavin F. Creeden, 44, of Chester, NH, died Friday June 19, 2020 in his home following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Manchester, NH on September 10, 1975, a son of Leah (Stevenson) Creeden and the late Harvey Creeden who died in 2016. Gavin was a resident of Chester for most of his life, and attended Chester Elementary School. He also attended Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Gavin was employed as a CNC machinist at Tecomet in Woburn, MA. He enjoyed fast cars, and spending quality time with his son.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle (Daugherty) Creeden of Chester; his eleven year old son, Trevor S. Creeden of Chester; his mother Leah Creeden of Chester; as well as his brother, Garrick M. Creeden and his wife Christine of Raymond. He was predeceased by his brother, Ian P. Creeden in 2013.

Following cremation, the family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00pm at his home, 197 Harantis Lake Road in Chester, NH. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry are assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I've known Gavin since grade school yet parted ways when we all went to highschool. He was a good kid! My condolences to you and your family.. God Bless you Gavin. May you fly high with the Angel's ❤ Deirdre Gerjes
Deirdre Gerjes
Friend
