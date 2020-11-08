1/1
Gayl M. Callis
1938 - 2020
Gayl M. Callis, 82, of Manchester, died November 4th, 2020 after a period of declining health due to Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born on October 5, 1938 in Sharon, PA, the daughter of John J. and Kathryn L. (Miller) Mulligan. She worked in advertising and retired from JCPenney as an advertising manager in 1995. She returned to college to earn her bachelor's and master's degree in theology. She then worked as a pastoral care associate before retiring from the CMC at the age of 77. She dedicated her time to volunteering to bring communion to residents at nursing homes and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her friends.

Gayl made long lasting friendships, was an active member of local prayer groups and had a true passion for researching family ancestry. Gayl loved long walks on the beach and spending time at the ocean. She enjoyed reading, exercising and loved yoga.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ewell W. Callis II and her son, Petie Callis.

She is survived by her brother Richard B. Mulligan; her children, Sean Callis and his son, Thomas, Chris Callis and his children Olivia and Evan, and Siobhan Dougherty and her children Makenna and Braden; as well as by her step-children, Marcia Castonguay, Marion Callis Farrell Miller, Michael Callis, David Callis, Debra Callis, and Jennifer Rust.

There are no public calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester, on Thursday, November 12th at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities of NH or to the NH Alzheimer's Association

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
