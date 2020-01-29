Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Barretto. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 (603)-883-3401 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Davis Funeral Home 1 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03064-2238 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Christopher Parish, 62 Manchester Street Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Gene Barretto passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with ALS.



Gene approached life with an unmatchable joy and loved family and friends above all else. He was married to his wife Patricia (Trisha) for 51 years before her death in 2002. They raised four children together and shared a deep love of their children, grandchildren, and sports.



As a young man he was an excellent athlete and played football, basketball and baseball at Westford High School. While serving in the U.S. Army in Texas he developed such a stellar reputation as a baseball pitcher that he was nicknamed "hooky" for his nasty curveball, and received an offer to play minor league baseball. He declined the offer in order to rejoin his sweetheart Trisha back home in Massachusetts.



For 30 years, Gene worked as a controller with his brothers at Barretto Granite Corp., where he was able to indulge in another activity he loved - working with numbers.



Gene loved all sports whether as a spectator watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots or Boston Celtics, or as a (very) fierce competitor. Those who ever played cribbage or poker with him knew just how competitive he was! He was an avid golfer and ping pong player, and he was a founder of the Amherst Golf Club in Amherst in 1969. At age 85 he was disturbed by the fact he had to use a golf cart and could no longer walk 18 holes (probably due to the ALS that he did not know he had at the time).



Gene's love of sports also extended to coaching kids, which he did for a combined total of 46 years in the sports of baseball and basketball. In fact, he was part of a small, select group of dedicated coaches for whom Coaches Corner was named in the city of Nashua.



Other pastimes that Gene enjoyed included watching his grandchildren's sports and theater/dance activities, fishing, and gardening - no one had the touch with roses that Gene had!



Gene was fortunate to find love again later in his life and married Kathleen "Kay" McGlone in 2013. He enjoyed spending the final years of his life with her, as well as getting to know and love her five children.



Family members include his wife, Kathleen "Kay"; his sisters, Ida (Barretto) Giunta, and Lillian Peek and her husband, Scott Peek; his sons, Tim Barretto and his wife Mary, and Dan Barretto and his wife Karyn; his daughters, Sue Sirois and her husband Don Sirois, and Joan Barretto and her husband Bill Donnelly; his grandchildren, Nick Barretto and his wife Lucy, Chris Barretto and his wife Meaghan, Greg Sirois and his wife Anne, Mickey Sirois and his wife Kelsey, Doug Sirois and his wife Emily, Merranda Donnelly, Alana Barretto, and Maddy Barretto; and his great-grandchildren, Rosie Gray Barretto and Arianna Rose Barretto.



.



SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Davis Funeral Home, One Lock Street, Nashua.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. from St. Christopher Parish, 62 Manchester St., Nashua. Those attending are asked to meet at the church. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, 20 Pine Ridge Road, Westford, Mass., after the funeral. Family and friends are invited to attend.



An online guestbook is available at







