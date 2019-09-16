Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve M. Brewer. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 (603)-679-5391 Funeral service 4:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 8 Pleasant Street Epping , NH 03042 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Genevieve M. (Tierney) Brewer of Candia and Deerfield, NH left us on September 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Brewer and daughter of the late Thomas P. Tierney and Dora (Doucette) Tierney. Genevieve was born in Manchester NH on December 7, 1925.



She was the loving mother of Barbara Morris Fitzgerald and her husband John Morris of Buffalo, NY, Elaine Juneau and her husband Richard of Hooksett, NH and Jed Brewer and his longtime companion Robin Dahlblome of Candia, NH. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Tierney; her sisters Catherine Ritter, Mary Theodore and Dorothy Rivet; and her granddaughter Lisa Morris Pauzer of Albuquerque, NM. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Genevieve was a very thoughtful and loving woman who loved her family and her church. For over 50 years, she and her husband Gerald ran Brewer Fuel Company in Candia, NH. She will be so missed by those who loved her.



Funeral Services will be held at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping NH on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4 PM with calling hours to follow from 5 PM to 7 PM. Burial will be held on the following day the NH State Veterans Cemetery located on 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, NH.



For updated burial time and additional information, please visit

