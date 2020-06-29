Genevieve Peltak Garczynski Zalis
1926 - 2020
Genevieve (Peltak) Garczynski Zalis, 94, passed away on June 18, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home. Born on April 11, 1926, Jennie was the daughter of Walter and Stephanie (Jasinski) Peltak.

Genevieve was a member of St. Hedwig Ladies Guild, St. Casimir School PTG, and the Manchester Woman's Club.

Jennie was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Stephen Garczynski, two infant granddaughters, her son, Daniel Garczynski, and her husband, Joseph Zalis.

Family includes her daughter, Linda (Matthew) Szopa, son Stephen (Terry) Garczynski, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private.

Our deepest thanks and appreciation to the compassionate nurses and staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home, as well as Home Health Hospice, for the excellent care they provided Mom.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.
