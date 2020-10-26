Genevieve Virginia Arel (Bergeron), 94, died peacefully on October 22, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center in Manchester, NH.
She was born in Manchester, NH on March 10, 1926, daughter of Alice Tracey and Ralph Bergeron. She was raised by her grandmother Alma (Courchesne) Bergeron.
Prior to her retirement, she was a hairdresser at her aunt's hair salon. She was longtime parishioner of St. Augustin Church. Genevieve enjoyed being outside, whether sitting on the porch enjoying the breeze or gardening. She lived a full life and was loved dearly by her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Roland Arel, sister Dorothy Carignan, and son Robert P. Arel.
Genevieve is survived by her daughter Denise Vaillancourt and husband Jules; her grandchildren Allison Vaillancourt-Mancini and husband Anthony, Katie Vaillancourt-Seabrook and husband Carter, Robert Arel Jr. and wife Janika, Matthew Cleary-Arel and wife Krista, Jakob Moore; her great grandchildren Lucas, Isla, Nora, Piper, Nash, Wren, and Reed. She also leaves behind Robert and Matthew's mother, Erin Arel.
A private graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 am in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Goffstown Rd.
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
for more information please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
.