On Monday, May 4th, 2020, Geno J. Eriquezzo, passed away at the Elms Center in Milford at the age of 87. Geno was born on July 7, 1932 in Danbury, CT.
Geno was a music teacher who loved to play piano and could play just about any instrument. He was the principal of three middle schools in Columbus, Jefferson, and Naramake in Norwalk, CT and also two elementary schools, Fairgrounds and Mt Pleasant in Nashua, NH. He was always known for his great sense of humor and in his free time Geno enjoyed painting, writing music, his camp on Melendy Pond which he's had for over 40 years, but most of all spending time with his family.
Geno is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Diane C. (Vogt) Eriquezzo; a son Christopher Eriquezzo and he will always be remembered and never forgotten by a son Jonathan Eriquezzo and his wife Michelle, his three grandchildren; Jonathan, Jennifer, and Jason, and two great grandchildren; Noah and Robert.
There will be no services. His body will be laid to rest besides his wife Diane and son Christopher at Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua, NH.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Joseph Community Services, Meals-on-Wheels program at https://www.mealsonwheels.org/donate-form
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.