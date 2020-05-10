I never had so much fun going to work as when Geno was principal at Mt Pleasant school. He was so supportive of his staff, and loved playing jokes on us so I needed to put on my thinking cap to repay him in kind. One little fellow who always had lice wanted to talk to me: Geno said to get really close to me because it was a secret. So to repay him I sewed his coat sleeves shut at the shoulder and the cuff. He didn't put the coat on to go home but needed it Easter morning to go to church. He couldn't put his arms in his coat and asked Diane to fix it- "Well it seems someone sewed them shut dear." Don't mess with the nurse! Ann Vose

Coworker