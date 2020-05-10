Geno J. Eriquezzo
1932 - 2020
On Monday, May 4th, 2020, Geno J. Eriquezzo, passed away at the Elms Center in Milford at the age of 87. Geno was born on July 7, 1932 in Danbury, CT.

Geno was a music teacher who loved to play piano and could play just about any instrument. He was the principal of three middle schools in Columbus, Jefferson, and Naramake in Norwalk, CT and also two elementary schools, Fairgrounds and Mt Pleasant in Nashua, NH. He was always known for his great sense of humor and in his free time Geno enjoyed painting, writing music, his camp on Melendy Pond which he's had for over 40 years, but most of all spending time with his family.

Geno is predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Diane C. (Vogt) Eriquezzo; a son Christopher Eriquezzo and he will always be remembered and never forgotten by a son Jonathan Eriquezzo and his wife Michelle, his three grandchildren; Jonathan, Jennifer, and Jason, and two great grandchildren; Noah and Robert.

There will be no services. His body will be laid to rest besides his wife Diane and son Christopher at Edgewood Cemetery in Nashua, NH.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Joseph Community Services, Meals-on-Wheels program at https://www.mealsonwheels.org/donate-form

To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Geno. I worked with Geno at Jefferson School always made it fun to come to work. He was a great person and principal. Lots of good memories. RIP my dear friend.
Linda Falco
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy in the passing of Mr. Eriquezzo. Lovely person and a wonderful principal at Jefferson School in Norwalk, CT.
Joan Muoio-Thane
Friend
May 9, 2020
I met Geno and Diane as a Realtor when they bought the home on Melendy Pond. I have not seen Geno in a long time but never forgot this warm and very funny man who broke into song at any given moment. One of my favorite people I ever worked with. Sympathy and prayers for peace for Geno's family.



marilyn Ciardelli
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Sorry to hear about Mr.Eriquezzos passing. He was my principal at Columbus Elementary. He was such a gentle soul. I remember him saying good morning to all of us as we arrived. There are not many teachers that I remember but he was one that made an impression and stuck in my mind. Rest in peace sir.
Elle
Student
May 8, 2020
My condolences to your family. He was one of the best principals I ever worked for. Kind and supportive to staff, students and their families, but man, he was such a funny guy! Made the days at Mt. Pleasant so enjoyable!
Rest In Peace Geno
Cathi Cogswell
May 8, 2020
I was sorry to read this but happy to know Geno had a very long life. He was the Principle at Mount Pleasant Elementary School when my daughter was there - about 30 years ago! (Hard to believe it has been that long!). He was a friend to me at a very tough time in my life and I have thought of him often over the years. I will always remember his kindness. I think that in everyone's life there are certain people that have a huge and positive impact on them - and for me, Geno was one of those people. Great man.
Gerry Reppucci
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Mr. Eriquezzo was my first music teacher at West Rocks Middle School and taught me well. I still perform today at age 74 and I will dedicate a tune to him at an appropriate time. Thanks Mr. Eriquezzo!
Snookie Williams
Student
May 8, 2020
I never had so much fun going to work as when Geno was principal at Mt Pleasant school. He was so supportive of his staff, and loved playing jokes on us so I needed to put on my thinking cap to repay him in kind. One little fellow who always had lice wanted to talk to me: Geno said to get really close to me because it was a secret. So to repay him I sewed his coat sleeves shut at the shoulder and the cuff. He didn't put the coat on to go home but needed it Easter morning to go to church. He couldn't put his arms in his coat and asked Diane to fix it- "Well it seems someone sewed them shut dear." Don't mess with the nurse! Ann Vose
Ann Vose
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
May 8, 2020
Geno - what a funny man and great principal! I worked with him at Fairgrounds Elementary and he was so wonderful with the kids there. I remember he and I cracking a case of some stolen M & M's. He called a student into his office and we "interrogated" him until he finally took the candy out of his pocket. The whole time he sat there, we could see the candy bulging in his pocket. He had such a gentle way about him but was a strong leader who everyone loved. You will be missed!
brad schott
Teacher
May 8, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Genos passing. We worked together at Fairgounds Elementary. He was a kind and loving guy who always put kids first. A call from a former student always made his day. Rest in peace, Geno. You were one of the good guys!
Luane Genest
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Dear John, Michelle and Family.
My sincere condolences.
Uncle Geno and Aunt Diane gave my family many years of wonderful memories. From weekend dinners, family vacations and of course Melendy Pond. Most of all I remember how much joy and laughter they brought to my parents. A gift my family will always treasurer.
Brian Tierney
