NOTTINGHAM - George A. Beaumont, 69, of Nottingham, passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 29, 1950, he was the son of the late George W. Beaumont and Carla (Anderson) Beaumont, and stepson of the late Phyllis Murray Beaumont.
George lived in Groveland and North Andover, Mass., and graduated from North Andover High School in 1968.
After attending college, he worked at Raytheon in Andover, Mass., for 26 years. In 1993, he followed his love of the outdoors and bought the Mountain Road Trading Post, which he operated until his passing.
George lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed all manner of sports including skiing, ice skating, fishing, softball, snowmobiling, and boating among others. George was the life of every party and was respected and loved by all who knew him. He was a remarkable man who was generous, kind and thoughtful. His love of life touched the souls of many and he will be missed.
Family members include his loving wife, Penny (Swan) Beaumont; his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Jim Culveyhouse of Manchester, and sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Jorge Garcia of Colorado; his brothers, Barry Beaumont of Raymond, and John Beaumont of Colorado; and nieces, nephews and godchildren.
.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to .
For more information, please visit wwww.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 31, 2019