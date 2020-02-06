Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Chadwick Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange 4084 Halifax Drive Port Orange , FL 32127 (386)-760-9660 Send Flowers Obituary

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - George A. Chadwick Sr., affectionately known as "Grampy," passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 83.



Born in Lawrence, Mass., to Francis and Ida Chadwick, George graduated from Johnson High School in 1954 before becoming an Airman First Class in the



He and his late wife, Shirley, built their home in Windham, N.H., and raised their family there. George retired at the age of 51, after 26 years with Raytheon Defense Contractors in Bedford, Mass., where he assisted with the testing of the Tomahawk missile program using the knowledge and experience he gained from more than 10 years with AVCO Aeronautics based out of Wilmington, Mass.



After Shirley's passing in 2001, George relocated to the Port Orange area the following year. Finding friends and support wherever he went, George greatly enjoyed fishing and golfing, having joined the Crane Lakes Men's Golf Association. A tinkerer at heart, he also created countless gifts for his loved ones, especially his grandchildren, in his woodworking workshop. But perhaps what he enjoyed the most was traveling, camping, and RV'ing.



George will be remembered fondly by his partner, Deborah O'Neill; children, George A. (Robyn) Chadwick Jr. of Derry, N.H., Cheryl (Dennis) Bourque of Laconia, N.H., Bonnie (Sam) Adolt of Windham, N.H., and son-in-law, Tony Forgetta. "Grampy" will also be missed by his nine grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Connor, Naomi, Shayne, Leeten, Graham, Megan, and Kayleigh; and four great-grandchildren, Kali, Logan, Rowen, and Bode.



In addition to his parents, Francis and Ida, and late wife, Shirley, George was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Chadwick who is survived by his wife Carolyn, and daughter, Sharon Forgetta.



.



SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held in Windham, N.H. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to those who cared for George at Halifax Health Daytona and Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange. Because of their kindness and comfort, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you please donate to one of the two organizations in George's memory and honor.





