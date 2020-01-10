TILTON - George A. Cote Jr., 82, died Jan. 8, 2020, in the New Hampshire Veterans Home where he resided since 2015.
Born in Newport on Sept. 4, 1937, he was the son of George A. and Myrtle M. (Currier) Cote Sr. He lived most of his life in Springfield.
From 1956 to 1962, he served in the U.S. Army.
George worked as a mechanic for Swenson Granite for about 10 years and lived in Salisbury as well as Dunbarton at the time. He worked several years for the city of Franklin and was also a road agent for Springfield for five years. Before retiring in 2001, he worked 22 years for the State of New Hampshire.
Years ago, George had a kennel license because he loved dogs, especially beagles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
His wife of 51 years, Carol A. (Shaw) Cote, died in 2011.
Family members include his daughter and her husband, Linda and Matt Jezierski of Weare; his son and his wife, Scott and Priscilla Cote of Springfield; five grandchildren, Jenna, Michael, Nicholas, Garrett and Christopher; his sister, Ginger Cloutier of New Hampshire and Florida; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London. A memorial service is Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. in Andover Community Church, East Andover. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020