George Albert Provost, 77, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Litchfield after courageously battling multiple health challenges for several years.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Jane (Rzeznikiewicz) Provost; his son, Jeffrey Provost and his wife, Stephanie Provost; two grandchildren, Sophie and William Provost; his sister Monique (Provost) Gagnon and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Born and raised on the west side of Manchester, the son of Joseph and Sylvia Provost he was a lifelong resident of the Manchester area, spending the last 49 years in the town of Litchfield.
George obtained his mathematics degree from Saint Anselm College and began working for Velcro USA shortly after graduating from Saint Anselm. George would go on to spend his entire career at Velcro where he worked in the Research and Development division designing and enhancing product concepts that would lead to hundreds of patent submissions for the Velcro brand.
George traveled around the world for work finding himself on safari in African jungles or on urban expeditions in Asia, to name a few. He loved sharing the photos of his travels with his son's elementary school classmates upon his return.
Throughout the years, George was heavily involved with his home parish of 49 years, Saint Francis of Assisi in Litchfield. George was active with the school board, with the committee to move the church and grade school from its original location in Manchester to its present day location in Litchfield, as well as volunteering for church youth groups and providing kitchen assistance during fundraisers.
George took great pride and enjoyment in participating in the Boy Scouts of America where he helped his son build Pinewood Derby cars, drove him to weekly scout meetings, sold Christmas trees and funnel cakes to help pay for summer camping expenses, attended many of those summer camping trips as a chaperone and assisted his son in obtaining the Eagle Scout award as George had also earned in his youth.
George helped anyone who needed help. He did everything he could to make his wife's life easier. He loved vacationing with Jane along the coast of Maine and listening to the ocean waves. He was brilliant and selfless, humble and kind, compassionate and patient, soft-spoken and faithful. He was a gentle soul, meticulously organized and he cherished his title of Poppa.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 7th at Phaneuf Funeral Home located at 250 Coolidge Avenue in Manchester from 9 AM to 10:30 AM with funeral services to follow at 11 AM at Saint Francis Parish in Litchfield. A private burial ceremony will be held at Mount Cavalry cemetery in Manchester following the church services.
