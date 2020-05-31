George was a terrific person. We only knew him for the past four years, but very much appreciated all that he and Martha were. I didn't realize until now he had the same birthday as my mother. I've been missing him since he went to the nursing home. Now I will think of him with his beloved Martha.
If times were different, I would certainly be at his wake.
George Adrian Holmes, WW II Veteran (CBI U.S. Army SST5), founder of Telemobile and Samoset TV & Radio, former owner of the Cold Springs Motel in Plymouth, passed on Memorial Day May 25, 2020.
George was born in Plymouth, Oct. 24, 1924, the son of Adrian Austin Holmes and Mary (Maria Narciso-da Gloria) Holmes. He was husband to the late Martha Louis Thomas of Carver, Mass.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara (Holmes) White, wife of the late Judge George White; son, Thomas George Holmes, his wife, Janet (Nickerson) Holmes, and son, Kenneth Todd Holmes, his wife, Jean Diane (Poirier) Holmes, all of Plymouth; grandson Andrew Tyler Holmes, Andrea (Caruso) Holmes, wife of the late Ryan C. Holmes of Plymouth; granddaughter Katie Elizabeth (Holmes) Garbitt and husband, Jack Garbitt, of Yarmouth Port; granddaughters Rebecca Holmes, Jessica Abigail (Holmes) Zuppe and husband, Joseph Zuppe, of Plymouth; great-grandsons Benjamin Ryan Holmes, Brendan Anthony Holmes, Noah Jacob Garbitt, Adam Joseph Garbitt; great-granddaughters Sofia Zuppe, Mila Zuppe, Victoria Kemp; and many nieces and nephews.
George and Martha built their first home in 1949 in Plymouth on the Carver Plains (RTE 44/178 Carver Rd), where his family was raised. He enjoyed teaching his family all types of outdoor skills, business skills and how to be thankful for the things you have.
He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Martha, was an avid outdoorsman, an expert pistol target shot with the Plymouth Rod and Gun club for most of his adult life. A legend among the great northern woods' deer hunters, he had many hunting/fishing trips that took him, friends and family north to Rudy Shatney's Log Cabins in Clarksville/Stewartsown/Colebrook N.H. for over 65 years, south to Pa., or West to the Berkshires. He loved getting out with his friends Rudy, Ernie, Tommy, Larry and Bob during hunting the season and in the summer, take and teach his grandkids fly fishing up north. He also enjoyed golfing in his spare time with his 80-year-old-plus golf buddies, was a competitive bocce player, bowler and poker player.
George was very proud of his service to his county during WWII and often spoke of his time spent in China, Burma and India as an Army Tech SST5 Sergeant in the communication group under the command of Gen. (Vinegar) Joe Stillwell and his crossing of the Burma Road and flying over the hump into China.
A life member of CBI's (China, Burma, India. Campaigns), VFW post 1822 Plymouth, Plymouth Rod and Gun Club, Carver Sportsman's Club, and Mayflower Descendant.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation will be private. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at noon in the Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in his name to the Carver Sportsmen's Club scholarship fund 127 Main St., Carver, MA 02330. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.