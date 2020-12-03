1/1
George Alexander Hubbard
1947 - 2020
George Alexander Hubbard, 73, of Tamworth, NH passed away on Sunday, November 1st, at Huggins Hospital from heart complications, 2 weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

George was born on July 9, 1947, in Torrington CT. He was the youngest of 5 children of the late Prescott & Katherine Hubbard.

To tell the stories of George's life would fill up a newspaper. Those who knew him in the community knew him as a caring and kind individual, always willing to help. He had a great sense of humor along with a vast knowledge on all sorts of subjects.

His love for nature, gardening and the outdoors can be seen in the landscape that has been his home for the last 40 years.

As a very loving husband of 46 years, he leaves behind his wife, Laura Hubbard, two sons; Lucas, his wife Amy and their daughter Bridget; Phillip and his wife Andrea. George also leaves behind siblings; Cynthia Bluh, Natalie Dyer and Ethan Hubbard. His brother John Hubbard passed away in 2013.

Very few words can express how much of a loss it is to the Hubbards, but the family is continuing to carry on, knowing that is what he would have wanted.

Services are planning to be held in early summer of 2021.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
