HOLLIS - George Bernard Whelton Jr., 90, of Hollis, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Nashua surrounded by his family after a brief illness.



Born on Sept. 16, 1929, he was the son of George B. Whelton and Eileen V. (Flanagan) Whelton.



He lived in Nashua and was a longtime resident of Hollis. He and his wife also lived for some years in Brookline and Milford and earlier in Cambridge, Mass., and New Canaan, Conn. In 1954, he married Lillian P. (Rock) Whelton of Nashua. They had five children together and after 45 years of marriage she died in 1999.



He attended Sacred Heart School in Nashua. In 1947, he graduated from Nashua High School where he was a member of the state championship basketball team. He attended Boston University on a scholarship and graduated in 1951 with a bachelor of science in journalism.



Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps and served as a special agent during the Cold War.



After his time in the military, Mr. Whelton joined IBM where he rose to a position of administrative assistant to IBM Chairman Thomas Watson Jr. At IBM, he was charged with the implementation of President John F. Kennedy's Plans for Progress program, which promoted equal employment opportunity. Mr. Whelton's later careers included the founding of Euro Capital and Internet Mentor and various business consulting and venture capital activities as a consultant. He also spent several years working as a building contractor.



Later in life, Mr. Whelton spent much time advocating for veterans. He interviewed many veterans and made recommendations on their behalf through his presentations and letter-writing activities. When not working on veterans' issues, he was fully engaged with his loving family, his neighbors at Hollis Marketplace and his community of friends from St. Patrick Church in Milford where he was an active member until his final days.



He was predeceased by his oldest son, George B. Whelton III of Boston, Mass.; his son-in-law, Arthur Chester Dyer IV of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his sisters, Mary (Whelton) Worsowicz of Nashua, and Kathleen (Whelton) Gallagher of Arlington, Mass.; and his brother, Joseph Whelton of Nashua and Kennebunk Beach, Maine.



Family members include his children and their spouses, Elizabeth Whelton of Portsmouth and former spouse David Orde of Hollis, Christopher Whelton of Garner Valley, Calif., and former spouse Tara (Langello) Whelton of Murrieta, Calif., Marie (Whelton) Dyer of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Sarah (Whelton) and Michael Buckley of Hollis; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Amber (Whelton) and Jason Neal of Seattle, Wash., Cecile Dyer and Andrew Harmon of Austin, Texas, Jeannette (Dyer) and Tony Rosado of Tampa, Fla., Kaitlyn Orde and Benjamin Hill of Milford, Andrew Orde of Hollis, Corinne (Dyer) and Ryan Wimberly of Port Charlotte, Fla., Ian Buckley and Kristen (Duhaime) Buckley of Epping, Jordan Whelton of Murrieta, Calif., Kristina Buckley of Portland, Maine, Arthur Chester Dyer V of Anchorage, Alaska, Dominick Whelton of West Hollywood, Calif., and Quinn Buckley of Greenfield, Mass.; five great-grandchildren, Christian Whelton of Murrieta, Calif., Berkeley Neal of Seattle, Wash., Francis Harmon Dyer of Austin, Texas, Gibson Neal of Seattle, Wash., and Gwenavere Wimberly of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his sister, Barbara (Whelton) Morton, of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and New York City; and nieces and nephews.



Mr. Whelton also leaves Justin Mazimpaka and his family of Milford who became part of the Whelton family more than 20 years ago and who continued to help care for Mr. Whelton until his death.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford.



Memorial donations may be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054; , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675; or St. Patrick Church, Share Outreach Program, 34 Amherst St., Milford, N.H. 03055.



Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at



"ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER."







