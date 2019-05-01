SUNCOOK - George A. Boisvert, 81, of Suncook, passed away on April 24, 2019, in Lebanon.
Born on Oct. 8, 1937, in Concord, he was the son of the late Ida Fleury and Adelmore Boisvert.
He attended Bishop Bradley High School.
George served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1953 to 1960.
He worked in the construction industry as the co-owner of Associated Concrete Co. until he retired in 1985. For the past 32 years, George was a field technician for Conproco.
George loved his family, and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and splitting wood.
He was the beloved husband of Lillian Cote Boisvert for 61 years.
Family members include his sons and their wives, Roger and Lynn Boisvert and Marc and Andrea Boisvert of Weare; his daughter, Ann Olson of Bolton, Conn.; his brothers and their wives, Donald and Fran Boisvert and Ernest and Janet Beauchesne of Allenstown; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to his funeral service on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. in St John the Baptist Church, 10 School Road, Allenstown. Lunch to follow at The Puritan Backroom, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03756.
Published in Union Leader on May 1, 2019