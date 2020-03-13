Rev. George C. Berthold passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at High Pointe Hospice House, Haverhill, MA.
Fr. Berthold was born in Lawrence, MA on March 1, 1935. He was ordained a priest in 1963. He earned his Doctorate in Theology from the Institut Catholique de Paris in 1975 and taught theology at St. Anselm's College for nineteen years.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 16 at 11:00 am in St. Monica Church 212 Lawrence St, Methuen, MA 01844. Burial will be in St. Mary Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lawrence. To leave an online condolence, please visit Father Berthold's tribute page at www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2020