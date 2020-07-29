George D. Gamas, 71, of Manchester, NH died at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vasiliki "Bessie" (Soulios) Gamas with whom he shared forty-six years of marriage.
George was born on June 2, 1949 in Metsovo, Greece and was the son of the late Demetrios and Vasiliki (Spahos) Gamas. He relocated to the United States from Greece in 1972 and on June 30, 1974 he married the love of his life and began their life together.
He was employed at Anheuser-Busch for thirty years and was a member of the Local Teamster's Union #633. In his spare time, he loved to spend time outside tending to his yard and vegetable garden and fishing. As a family they enjoyed taking rides to the beach and mountains and will relish the memories of their time together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three devoted sons, Demetrios Gamas of Manchester and his wife, Asmaa Lahrir of Casablanca, Morocco and Elias and Platonas Gamas of Manchester, three brothers, Stergios, Nikos and Pavlos Gamas all from the city of Ioannina in Epiros, Greece, two sisters, Angeliki Papantoni of Edessa in Macedonia and Eleni Koutelida from the city of Ioannina in Epiros, Greece and many nieces and nephews.
ARRANGEMENTS: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00AM - 12:00 Noon at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to the MGH, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Please note current restrictions limiting church capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
