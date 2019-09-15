George E. Blue, 74, of Manchester, died September 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born in Newport, N.H., on April 1, 1945, he was the son of Clifford and Rita (Cote) Blue. Then raised by Rita and Robert Wolfgram. After graduating from West High School in Manchester, he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer, USS Waldron, DD 699.
After his service in the U.S. Navy, his lifelong dedication to his country continued as a supervisor in product controls with the defense contractor Raytheon Corp.
George always followed his passions and chose to spend his free time on the softball field, on the golf course, and being the best person he could to his family and friends.
Family members include his son, Chris Blue of Bedford; a granddaughter, Riley Blue of Bedford; his wife, Susan (Morin) Blue of Manchester; his step-sons, James Buckley of Dallas, Texas, and Keith Buckley of Merrimack; his brother, Donald Wolfgram; several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings, Walter Blue and Les Wolfgram.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St, will be Monday, September 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside committal service with military burial honors will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. https://www.mbgcnh.org/
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019