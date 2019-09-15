George E. Blue (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My mind will forever talk to you My Dear George, my heart..."
    - Shirley Kaye
  • "Chris and Family, thoughts and prayers for you. I see he..."
    - Scott Merrill
  • "So sorry to hear of George's passing. Judy and I worked..."
    - James and Judy Mihal
  • "I worked with George at the SNHU arena. He always had a..."
    - Mary Maynard
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
NH State Veterans Cemetery
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George E. Blue, 74, of Manchester, died September 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Born in Newport, N.H., on April 1, 1945, he was the son of Clifford and Rita (Cote) Blue. Then raised by Rita and Robert Wolfgram. After graduating from West High School in Manchester, he served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer, USS Waldron, DD 699.

After his service in the U.S. Navy, his lifelong dedication to his country continued as a supervisor in product controls with the defense contractor Raytheon Corp.

George always followed his passions and chose to spend his free time on the softball field, on the golf course, and being the best person he could to his family and friends.

Family members include his son, Chris Blue of Bedford; a granddaughter, Riley Blue of Bedford; his wife, Susan (Morin) Blue of Manchester; his step-sons, James Buckley of Dallas, Texas, and Keith Buckley of Merrimack; his brother, Donald Wolfgram; several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by siblings, Walter Blue and Les Wolfgram.

SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St, will be Monday, September 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside committal service with military burial honors will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester. https://www.mbgcnh.org/

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon