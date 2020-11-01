George E. Vachon, 86, of Manchester and former longtime resident of Merrimack, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester after a period of declining health. He was the widower of Cecile Lea (Vaillancourt) Vachon who pre-deceased him in 2006 after 48 years of marriage.
He was born in St. Isidore D'Auckland, Quebec, Canada on December 28, 1933, one of 12 children to Liniere and Angelina (Rodrigue) Vachon.
He worked as a carpenter with East Point Properties in Bedford for over 31 years before he retired.
George was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merrimack and more recently of St. Peters Church in Auburn.
Along with his wife Cecile, George was also pre-deceased by his daughter, Louise Letourneau and six siblings, Annette Vachon (F.C.S.C.J), Gerard, Aline, Raoul, Ernest and Adelard Vachon.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his two sons, Robert Vachon of Allenstown and Steve Vachon of Derry; eight grandchildren, Scott, Brian, Jillian, Heather, Megan, Marissa, Benjamin and Joshua; 2 brothers, Benoit and Wilfred Vachon; three sisters, Aline Blouin, Noella Vachon (F.C.S.C.J) and Terese Fauteux, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn NH on Saturday, November 7th at 10 AM. A private burial will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in George's memory can be made to Villa Crest Nursing Home, 1276 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
To leave an online condolence for the family and to see the church's Covid-19 restrictions, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com