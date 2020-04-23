George "Budso" Dutton, Jr., 75 of Manchester, NH, completed his journey in life on April 17, 2020. At the time of his death, he was a resident for just over 3 years of the Hanover Hill Health Care Center.
He was born on March 5, 1945, in Boston, MA the son of the late George F. and Mary (Maher) Dutton, Sr.
After high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he worked in construction for his father. A few years later, he left construction and was employed by the city of Manchester in the Parks and Recreation Department, until his retirement.
George's passion was playing golf. He was a member of the Derryfield Country Club in Manchester, for many years. Hopefully, the guys in the club will honor him with a few good toasts. He certainly deserves them.
Due to the current events, no family member could be there for his passing. But during those 3 years, George made many new friends. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff who made sure George did not die alone.
Members of his family include; two brothers, Bob and Jeff, and sister, Carole Garfield.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanover Hill Health Care Center, 700 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104, in memory of George.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2020