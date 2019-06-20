George Francis Phippard Jr. (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
CANDIA - George Francis Phippard Jr., formerly of Candia, passed away June 16, 2019, in Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Fla., after a period of declining health.

Born in Nashua on June 15, 1935, he was the son of George F. Phippard Sr. and Eileen Anne (Sullivan) Phippard. He was a resident of Candia for many years.

Raised in Nashua, he attended Nashua schools. He attended St. Anselm College and graduated from Keene State College, Keene.

George served in the U.S. Army. In addition, he served in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees (construction battalion) for more than 28 years before retiring on Jan. 1, 1992.

He and his late wife had spent the past 27-plus years as full-time RVers, traveling all over the United States. They spent their summers at Head Beach Campground, Phippsburg, Maine, and winters on MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla.

For many years, George was a teacher for the Manchester school system, teaching driver's education, before retiring in 1987. He also owned and operated Phipps Driving School and G. Phippard Cordwood, both in Candia, for many years. During his retirement, George earned the nickname "the Chief", especially when he worked for his son-in-law's automotive business, Andrews Family Automotive.

George had a love for geology and always wanted to be a geologist. He enjoyed panning for gold, metal detecting, golf and relaxing by smoking a good cigar. George was always known for his great firm handshake.

He was predeceased by his wife, Annette S. (Smith) Phippard, who passed away in April of 2016; his daughter, Susan D. Phippard, who passed away in September of 1987; and his son, John P. Phippard, who passed away in March of this year.

Family members include his children, Kathleen Andrews and her husband Timothy of Lakeville, Mass., Timothy Phippard and his wife Elizabeth of Kersey, Colo., Michael Phippard of Oshkosh, Wis., and Karen Pennington of Florida; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Eileen A. Mayhew of Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond. A graveside service will follow in Holbrook Cemetery, Candia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Travis Albert Circle of Friends Scholarship Fund, Rockland Trust Company, 135 S. Main St., Middleborough, Mass. 02346.

Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of arrangements.

www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Union Leader on June 20, 2019
