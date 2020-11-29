That damn starter in the tractor almost did him in, but actually, George Gerald Anderson died on November 10th of natural causes. George was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of Toimi and Florence Anderson. Growing up in Waltham, MA, George was known for his mischievous ways. He loved pranks and always found himself talking his way out of trouble. His early adulthood years were spent getting chased through the streets of Boston in his Porsche and running some races in the SCCA.
Some knew George as Jughead, Jackknife or Ferd Fudbucker, but most knew him as someone to sit and share a story or a laugh with. His homestead on Seaverns Bridge Road of almost 50 years, was a place that was always full, be it family, friends or someone George would invite to simply stop by. Like the old taverns of NH in the early days, travelers ventured up to Amherst for a night's stay in the bucolic and rustic setting in the brown house on the Souhegan, to enjoy great company, a warm meal and a few spirits.
George was a lover of travel, fixing things, and trying to ski as good as his friends Bill Eastler and Bob Vermilea. George, his longtime companion Jackie and their dog Buzz loved to travel in their motorhome and enjoyed meeting new people along the way. They mostly traveled to Maine, Florida, and Pennsylvania but ventured as far as Colorado and other parts of the US. Their favorite trip was taking the motorhome up to Lake Waukewan and spending time with their lifelong friends.
George spent a long career in sales and built his own business. He was a skilled talker and could easily sell ice to eskimos. There was nothing that he couldn't fix, build or design. George was often happiest on his beloved Ford tractor with a pipe in his mouth, drink in his hand and smile on his face.
George is survived by his brother Ted Anderson of Downers Grove, IL, sister Helena of Borrego Springs, CA and sister Carol of Budapest, Hungary as well as his "Uncle Dave". He is also survived by son Greg and his wife Rebecca of Stockholm, Sweden as well as grandkids Kaylee Anderson, Max Anderson, George Anderson, Shayla Hart, Kyle Clayton, Cameron Clayton, Jacqueline Madeja, Annika Madeja.
There are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway (http://wwfry.org
