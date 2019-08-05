Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George G. Loring Jr.. View Sign Service Information Foley Funeral Home 49 Court Street Keene , NH 03431 (603)-352-0341 Send Flowers Obituary

WEST CHESTERFIELD - George Gardner Loring Jr., 66, of West Chesterfield, died on July 7, 2019, in his home from a cardiac event.



George, also known as "Gardy" to his family, and "Jed" to friends, was a pianist and teacher.



He studied at Phillips Andover Academy, Eastman School of Music in Rochester,



George taught at St. Paul's School; served on the faculty for two decades at Keene State College; and maintained a private piano studio before retiring some years ago.



He had an active performance career as piano soloist, with ensembles in New England, around the country, and at least a dozen European cities. He performed on New Hampshire Public Radio and TV, accompanied community groups including the Monadnock Chorus and Keene Pops, and directed diverse musical and theatrical productions.



George was past president of the American Matthay Association for Piano; a member of the Music Teachers National Association; served twice as president of the New Hampshire Music Teachers Association; and was a former board member of the New England Piano Teachers Association. George was frequently sought after as an adjudicator for state and regional competitions and festivals. His most recent project was archiving the music and papers of his late mentor, the legendary virtuoso Dusi Mura.



Family members include his mother Sally and father George; his sisters, Helen, Laura, and Susan; four nieces and a nephew; his two former life partners; and his longtime companion, Charlie.



.



SERVICES: There will be a memorial gathering this fall at a date to be announced.



Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.



To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit

WEST CHESTERFIELD - George Gardner Loring Jr., 66, of West Chesterfield, died on July 7, 2019, in his home from a cardiac event.George, also known as "Gardy" to his family, and "Jed" to friends, was a pianist and teacher.He studied at Phillips Andover Academy, Eastman School of Music in Rochester, Harvard University (B.A. cum laude in music), and the New England Conservatory of Music (Master of Music in Piano Performance with honors, studying with Jacob Maxin and Victor Rosenbaum).George taught at St. Paul's School; served on the faculty for two decades at Keene State College; and maintained a private piano studio before retiring some years ago.He had an active performance career as piano soloist, with ensembles in New England, around the country, and at least a dozen European cities. He performed on New Hampshire Public Radio and TV, accompanied community groups including the Monadnock Chorus and Keene Pops, and directed diverse musical and theatrical productions.George was past president of the American Matthay Association for Piano; a member of the Music Teachers National Association; served twice as president of the New Hampshire Music Teachers Association; and was a former board member of the New England Piano Teachers Association. George was frequently sought after as an adjudicator for state and regional competitions and festivals. His most recent project was archiving the music and papers of his late mentor, the legendary virtuoso Dusi Mura.Family members include his mother Sally and father George; his sisters, Helen, Laura, and Susan; four nieces and a nephew; his two former life partners; and his longtime companion, Charlie.SERVICES: There will be a memorial gathering this fall at a date to be announced.Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close