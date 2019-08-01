MANCHESTER - George G. Petrikas, 85, of Manchester, died July 29, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, after a brief illness.
Born in Bangor, Maine, on March 22, 1934, he was the son of George A. and Anthoula (Pepris) Petrikas.
Raised in Bangor, he was educated in the local school system and graduated from Bangor High School. In addition, George earned a bachelor's degree (BA) from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and attended Columbia University.
George served in the U.S. Army.
He was a hard worker and was employed for many years in his family's restaurants: Atlantic Sea Grill in Bangor and Park's Diner in Waterville, Maine. He relocated to Manchester in 1978.
George was a quiet, simple man who will be fondly remembered as a loving son, cousin and friend.
Family members include his cousins, Diane Desjardins and her husband Kenneth of Manchester, Rosemary Durant of Hooksett, John Proulx of Auburn, and Arthur Proulx of Manchester; and his dear friends, Richard and Jean Slingsby of Manchester, and Theodore Adamopoulos of Maine.
SERVICES: Visitation is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. in Westlawn Cemetery, Lowell, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 1, 2019