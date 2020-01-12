|
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
George Hennas, 87, of Merrimack, N.H., died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Greenbriar Terrace in Nashua after a long illness.
He was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on Jan. 13, 1932. George was a longtime resident of Merrimack, employee of Anheuser-Busch and veteran of the Air Force. Family was his priority along with watching classic movies and sports. He was often found feeding his grandchildren his world-famous popcorn, ice cream cones with lots of jimmies, and hot dogs. He suffered through the early Patriot teams but then became so spoiled he decided to check out when they lost in the wild card round. He enjoyed being with friends and family. He will be most remembered for his unique ability to make everyone in the room feel as though they were the most important.
He was the loving and proud father of Suzan and her husband Nick Theodorou of Hanover, Mass., Christine and her husband Robert Swick of Bartlett, Ill., Michael and his wife Michele Hennas of Amherst, Sue Hennas wife of late James, Merrimack; and grandchildren Jenny, George, Nancy, Alie, Kaity, Amy, Nancy, Sydney, Mackenzie, Nathan, Taylor and Trace and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, son James and grandson Christos.
He is also survived by his siblings Andrew and Jackie Hennas of Buffalo, N.Y., and Herb and Carina Hennas of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Greenbriar Terrace and the Home Health and Hospice Care for their extraordinary attention and care of our Dad.
SERVICES: Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Last Rest Cemetery, 13 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020
