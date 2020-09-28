George Henry Lambert, 87, of Manchester N.H., died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton N.H.
George was born in Berlin N.H. on January 30, 1933, the son of the late Louis and Louise (Plourde) Lambert. He lived and worked most his life in Manchester.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 and served on the U.S.S. Missouri (BB63) in the Korean war.
George is survived by his daughters Sandy Gelinas and Lisa Lessard both of Manchester; his son Nick Talbot of Dover; and his two sisters, Dorothy Bolia (Laconia) and Lucille Boucher (Berlin). George was blessed to have 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Estelle (Letendre) and daughter, Michelle Talbot both of Manchester, and 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Jean Cemetery, Allenstown N.H. at a later date.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.