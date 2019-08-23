Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George J. Graveline, 68, died on August 20, 2019 at his home in Hooksett after a long illness. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 26, 1951 the son of Raymond and Carmella (Sciampaconi) Graveline.



George grew up in Manchester but lived for periods of his life in San Francisco, California, the Puget Sound in Washington and Phoenix, Arizona, returning to New Hampshire in 1999. He was educated in the Queen City School System, graduated from Manchester Central High School Class of 1969 and attended Hesser College where he studied Computer Engineering. George had an innate understanding of the mechanical world and how everything works. He was a self-taught skilled electrician, plumber, carpenter, mechanic and engineer-not only a "Jack of all Trades" but a true master of them all. This allowed his careers in life to range from owning and running a construction company to computer research and development as a Senior Systems Engineer. He was an avid fly fisherman, enjoyed playing pool, loved riding his motorcycle and helping others. He love animals, especially his beloved cat Jazz. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend.



He was predeceased by his father in 1968.



Members of his family include the love of his life, his wife of 30 years Rebecca (Oudens) Graveline of Hooksett, his mother Carmella Racicot of Manchester, his sisters Nancy DeFronzo and her husband Domenic of Merrimack and Debra Depelteau and her husband Denis of Hooksett, his brother Michael Graveline and his wife Elva of North Stonington, Conn., his nephews Thomas Redburn, Shawn Redburn, Derek Depelteau and Dana Depelteau and his nieces Shelly Crews and Felicia Graveline as well as several great-nephews and great nieces.



Visitation will be held on Monday August 26 from 4 to 7 pm at the McHugh Funeral Home 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday August 27 at 12:30 pm in the funeral home. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in George's name be made to the American Lung Association of NH 20 Warren St. Suite 4 Concord, NH 03301. Condolences may be offered at







