AMHERST - George Joseph Leo Staiti, 77, resident of Amherst, died March 12, 2019, in his home.
He was born on July 2, 1941, in Manchester, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Durand) Staiti.
George was raised and educated in Milford and made his home in Milford and Amherst for most of his life. He had been employed for O.K. Tool Company as a machinist for 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.
He was predeceased by his wife Helen L. (Aldrich) Staiti.
Family members include his children; Thomas Staiti of Wilton, David Staiti of Antrim, Cynthia Staiti Proctor of Hopkinton, Mass., Christine Staiti of Arlington, Mass., Anthony Staiti of Manchester, and Cora Staiti of Milford;grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Staiti of Lyndeborough, Thomas Staiti and Arthur Staiti of Milford; two sisters, Irene Wheeler of Amherst, and Alice Despres of Merrimack; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 14, 2019