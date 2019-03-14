Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George J. L. Staiti. View Sign





He was born on July 2, 1941, in Manchester, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Durand) Staiti.



George was raised and educated in Milford and made his home in Milford and Amherst for most of his life. He had been employed for O.K. Tool Company as a machinist for 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.



He was predeceased by his wife Helen L. (Aldrich) Staiti.



Family members include his children; Thomas Staiti of Wilton, David Staiti of Antrim, Cynthia Staiti Proctor of Hopkinton, Mass., Christine Staiti of Arlington, Mass., Anthony Staiti of Manchester, and Cora Staiti of Milford;grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Staiti of Lyndeborough, Thomas Staiti and Arthur Staiti of Milford; two sisters, Irene Wheeler of Amherst, and Alice Despres of Merrimack; many nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.



Arrangements are in the care of

AMHERST - George Joseph Leo Staiti, 77, resident of Amherst, died March 12, 2019, in his home.He was born on July 2, 1941, in Manchester, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Durand) Staiti.George was raised and educated in Milford and made his home in Milford and Amherst for most of his life. He had been employed for O.K. Tool Company as a machinist for 25 years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.He was predeceased by his wife Helen L. (Aldrich) Staiti.Family members include his children; Thomas Staiti of Wilton, David Staiti of Antrim, Cynthia Staiti Proctor of Hopkinton, Mass., Christine Staiti of Arlington, Mass., Anthony Staiti of Manchester, and Cora Staiti of Milford;grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Staiti of Lyndeborough, Thomas Staiti and Arthur Staiti of Milford; two sisters, Irene Wheeler of Amherst, and Alice Despres of Merrimack; many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Funeral Home Smith & Heald Funeral Home

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

(603) 673-1422 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close