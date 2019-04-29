George L. Shatford (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Catherine of Siena Church
Burial
Following Services
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - George L. Shatford, 82, of Manchester, died April 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

Born in Waltham, Mass., on Feb. 8, 1937, he was the son of Alton and Esther (Power) Shatford.

George graduated from Gloucester High School, Class of 1954. He earned a bachelor's degree from Bentley College of Accounting.

Until his retirement, George was a successful accountant who owned and operated G.L. Shatford, Inc.

Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as the Order of the Alhambra.

George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose kindness and heart knew no boundaries.

Family members include his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Deeley) Shatford; a son, John Shatford of Poccatello, Idaho; three daughters, Elizabeth Shatford of Grantham, Pamela Beauchamp and her husband, Michael, of Marietta, Ga., and Alyssa Shatford and her husband, Brad Nelson, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Michaela, Jared, Bobby and Liam; a great-granddaughter, Madeline; and a brother, Allan Shatford and his wife, Barbara, of Beverly, Mass.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

The funeral is Friday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave. # 4, Manchester, N.H. 03109.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2019
