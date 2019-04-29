Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Catherine of Siena Church Burial Following Services Mount Calvary Cemetery Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - George L. Shatford, 82, of Manchester, died April 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Waltham, Mass., on Feb. 8, 1937, he was the son of Alton and Esther (Power) Shatford.



George graduated from Gloucester High School, Class of 1954. He earned a bachelor's degree from Bentley College of Accounting.



Until his retirement, George was a successful accountant who owned and operated G.L. Shatford, Inc.



Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as the Order of the Alhambra.



George was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose kindness and heart knew no boundaries.



Family members include his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Deeley) Shatford; a son, John Shatford of Poccatello, Idaho; three daughters, Elizabeth Shatford of Grantham, Pamela Beauchamp and her husband, Michael, of Marietta, Ga., and Alyssa Shatford and her husband, Brad Nelson, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Michaela, Jared, Bobby and Liam; a great-granddaughter, Madeline; and a brother, Allan Shatford and his wife, Barbara, of Beverly, Mass.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave. # 4, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



