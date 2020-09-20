1/1
George M. Canfield Jr.
George M. Canfield Jr. aka Dad, Peepa, G & G-Dog (briefly in the 90's), died September 17, 2020 the world lost an amazing soul after a hard-fought battle with cancer. George was born October 8, 1952 in Milford CT, the son of the late George M. Canfield Sr. and Jean A. (Planeta) Canfield. George graduated from Alvirne High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from NH College. George had a successful career in the financial industry working for Deloitte & Touche of Boston and Massachusetts Financial Services before making the move to pursue a career in property management at Thicket Hill MHC in Hinsdale, NH. The position he took after retirement provided George with the most satisfaction, working side by side with his son, managing the books at Canfield's Collision.

George's greatest joy was his family and his family always came first. In his spare time George could be found sitting at a sporting event cheering on a grandchild, getting his grandson off the school bus, taking walks with one of his granddogs or sipping a Natty Light at a family gathering, talking politics or reminiscing about times past. George's children and grandchildren will miss him each day for the remainder of their lives.

George leaves behind his sister, Maureen Dodd and her husband Alan Dodd; children, Jason A. Canfield, Kerri Canfield, and Allison Gould and son-in-law Dana Gould; grandchildren, Jason D. Canfield, Tyree Allen and significant other Tayla Workman, Haleigh Canfield and fiance David Duguay, Christopher Canfield and Anthony Sadler; great grandchildren, Christian Canfield and Baby Girl Duguay arriving March 2021; granddogs Rosie Canfield and Bruin Gould, grandcat Rondo Gould; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 22nd from 5 - 7:30pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., Londonderry. A memorial service will conclude calling hours at 7:30pm. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
SEP
22
Memorial service
07:30 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
