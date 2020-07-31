1/1
George "Gig" Marineau
George "Gig" Marineau, 87, of Nashua, NH, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Manchester November 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Donah & Emma Marineau. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1953 - 1956. He was a graduate of Fitchburg State College and became an elementary school teacher for many years. After leaving teaching, he worked for the Nashua Gas Company until he retired. George and his wife Carolyn (Sullivan) were married on April 15, 1961, sharing the past 59 years together.



Gig loved sports, excelled in tennis and was an avid hockey player and played for UNH, the Nashua Royals and several other hockey teams. He started and brought the hockey program to Nashua High School in 1964 and served as head coach until 1981. He was a member of the Nashua Exchange Club for several years, serving in several different positions including President, and was also a member of the Nashua VFW Post 483. Gig loved spending his summers with his family and friends at York Beach for over 40 years.

In addition to his wife Carolyn, he is survived by his daughters, Maureen (Marineau) Crozier and Marcia (Marineau) Alleyne, son-in-Law, Edgar Alleyne, grandson Alexander Alleyne, sisters Florence Roy, Anne Marineau, Barbara Houde, brother Gerald Marineau, brother-n-law John F. Sullivan Jr. and family, and special family friend Raelene Liljeberg, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Paul Marineau, Donald Marineau, Raymond Marineau, James Marineau, Charles Marineau, his sister Clair Houde, his son-n-law Brenton Crozier, brother-in-law Richard Sullivan and best friend John Liljeberg.

There are no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend his service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight of New England, P. O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106.Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 31, 2020.
