George Michael Scully (1951 - 2020)
Obituary
George Michael Scully, 68, of Rye, N.H., and Steuben, Maine, passed away unexpectedly April 11, 2020.

He was born in Rochester, N.H., on Oct. 13, 1951, to the late John and Marjorie (Creteau) Scully. He is survived by his wife Gesele (Torro) Scully, and his brother, John Scully, Jr. and his wife Rhonda.

A memorial service along with a full obituary to follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge, where condolences may be shared with the family at: www.bragdonkelley.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 17, 2020
