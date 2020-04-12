George R. Albert passed away on April 5, 2020, at 89 years old at Carlyle Place in Bedford, N.H.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 4, 1930, to the late Jean (MacKenzie) Guest and Harold Albert.
As a retired Navy submarine veteran of 20 years, George settled in Merrimack, where he lived for almost 40 years. He worked for Sanders and for the New Boston Tracking Station.
George was active in several civic organizations, such as The Shriners, Masons, American Legion and the VFW.
He was predeceased by his first wife, of 50 years, Elsie (Cleveland) Albert, in 2006 and his second wife, Irene (Brennan) Albert, in 2019.
Surviving family members include three children, Robert Albert and his significant other Denise Petrone, Harold Albert and his wife Stephanie, and Terri and her husband John Vaillancourt; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Due to the current public health concerns, there are no public services. George will be interred at the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 12, 2020