Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
(603)-625-6951

Visitation
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104

Memorial service
Following Services
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104

Obituary

MANCHESTER - George R. "Jack" Deziel, 90, of Manchester, died April 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Manchester on March 2, 1929, he was the son of Amorace and Cedulie Gamache Deziel.George attended Manchester High School Central and enjoyed playing sports, including running track and cross country. He graduated in 1948.George joined the U.S. Naval Reserve and in 1951, the U.S. Army . He served in the 3rd Infantry Division in Korea during the Korean War , earning the rank of staff sergeant. George saw combat, including the last major battle of the war at Kumsong, which helped establish the current demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. He earned the Korean Service Medal with three bronze service stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Ambassador of Peace Medal from the South Korean government.George married his high school sweetheart, Violet (Duchesne) Deziel, in 1953. They were married for 60 years, proudly raising four sons. Jack and Vi loved ballroom dancing, especially to their song "It Had to Be You." The love of his life, Violet passed away in 2013.He earned an associate degree in mechanical engineering from the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Ind., and enjoyed a lengthy and successful career in industrial sales in New England and the Midwest. During the years before retirement, George was employed by the State of New Hampshire, primarily in the Department of Transportation.George was an extremely dedicated, devoted, and loving family man. His life revolved around his family. He coached Little League baseball and high school and CYO basketball in Manchester and Goffstown; served on the Board of Education for the town of Goffstown; and was involved in local Roman Catholic parishes in Manchester, Mansfield, Ohio, and Goffstown, where the family lived over the years. He also served as resident council president at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center; ran Villa Crest's "community store"; enthusiastically gave away candy (aka "the Candy Man"); and organized many sports-watching enhancement programs.George will be remembered for his outgoing personality, lively sense of humor, deep faith, optimism, and positive attitude. He truly loved people, and people loved him.Family members include his four sons, David Deziel and wife Jan of Manchester, Gary Deziel and wife Katrina of Georgia, Vt., John Deziel and partner Jane Stapleton Deziel of Durham, and Dennis Deziel and wife Nicole of Bethesda, Md.; grandchildren, Jackson and his wife Marissa Sherman Deziel, Ryan, Alexander, Annabella, Julia, and Johannah; and great-grandchild Luc Deziel.SERVICES: A visiting hour is Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Urn burial with immediate family will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.Memorial donations may be made to the Villa Crest Activity Fund at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center, 1276 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 16, 2019

