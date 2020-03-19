Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George S. Comtois. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

George S. Comtois, 80, of Candia, died March 15, 2020, at the Manchester VA Medical Center after a period of declining health.



Born in Glen Cove, NY on Feb. 19, 1940, he was the son of the late George Comtois Sr. and Neenah Comtois (nee Reynolds). He served in the U.S. Army with the 193rd MP Company before receiving his BA in History from Vassar College in 1975 and then earning his MA in History and Museum Studies from the University of Delaware in 1979.



A lifelong lover of history, George was the director of the Manchester Historic Association for 10 years and director of the Lexington Historical Society in Massachusetts for 12 years. George's wonderful sense of humor and outgoing personality blessed him with a wealth of friends over the course of his life. He was very active in his local community, volunteering for the Fitts Museum in his hometown of Candia and the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. He also played jazz drums with local bands and impromptu groups.



The family plans to hold a memorial service sometime in the summer.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Louise Comtois (nee Orr), his two adult children, James and Rebecca, and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Peter.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fitts Museum or the Smyth Public Library, both in Candia.



