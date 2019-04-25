MANCHESTER - George E. Skarlos, 91, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, in Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., on Oct. 16, 1927, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Gertrude (Grant) Skarlos.
He was educated in the Cambridge school system.
During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy.
He spent his career as a self-employed mechanic. After retiring, he spent 20 years as a night security guard at the New Hampshire Union Leader.
He was an active parishioner with St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Family members include his son, Nicholas G. Skarlos of Manchester; a sister, Chrysanthia Croteau of West Haven, Conn.; a brother, John Skarlos and his wife Rosie of West Haven, Conn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: No formal services will be held. Burial will take place with immediate family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 25, 2019