George W. McKenna Jr.
1923 - 2020
George W. McKenna, Jr, 97, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at Bedford Hills after a period of declining health. He was the widower of the late Rita (Wallace) McKenna, who died in 2013.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 24th, 1923 to the late Marie (Cooper) and George W. McKenna, Sr.

Mr. McKenna served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 17th Airborne, 513th Paratrooper Infantry Regiment, Pathfinder, Demolition Platoon. He was in the Battle of the Bulge. He served from 1942 to 1945. After his honorable discharge, he worked for General Electric for many years before his retirement.

Along with his wife Rita, George was also pre-deceased by a grandson, Tim Gibson in 2005 along with his two siblings, John McKenna and Marie Chambers.

He will be forever loved and remembered by his five sons and four daughters-in-law, George and Cathy McKenna III of Houston, TX; John McKenna and his wife Regina of Deptford, NJ; Michael McKenna and his wife Lea of Wisconsin; Daniel McKenna and his wife Barbara of Lyons, CO; and Joseph McKenna of Merrimack, NH; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Susan McKenna and her husband Stephen Padalino of Conesus, NY; Elaine and her husband Thomas Gibson of Merrimack; Nancy McKenna of Longmont, CO; Patricia and her husband Bruce Weatherwax of Austin, TX; and Rita Parker of Conesus, NY; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews

Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, November 3rd from 5 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Last Rest Cemetery. Face masks are required for all attendees for both calling hours and the service.

For those who wish, memorial donations in George's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or online at www.alz.org/manh

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
October 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. It was honor to care for George in his home, always a Gentleman and kind soul
Sherrie Raymond
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
Parker and his great Grandpop
Cheryl Mckenna
Grandchild
October 29, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
George McKenna
October 29, 2020
Susan, I am so very sorry for your loss. While I never had the privilege of meeting your dad, I have loved hearing about him and am sure he must have been a wonderful man to have such an amazing daughter! Barry and I, along with Jeffrey and Jessica send our most sincere condolences to you and your entire family.
Lisa Smith
Friend
October 29, 2020
We've lost a wonderful person! He always had a positive attitude, took an interest in other people, was caring and a devoted family man. He will be sorely missed, but I'm sure he's happy to be in the arms of the love of his life, Rita, again. R.I.P. "Dad". I love you forever, your "sixth daughter".
Shari Marston
October 29, 2020
Elaine, I’m so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. He was a true hero in every sense. I know you will miss him. Sending much love to you all. Love you sweet friend.
Pattie O&#8217;Connell
Friend
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
