George W. McKenna, Jr, 97, of Merrimack passed away on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at Bedford Hills after a period of declining health. He was the widower of the late Rita (Wallace) McKenna, who died in 2013.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 24th, 1923 to the late Marie (Cooper) and George W. McKenna, Sr.
Mr. McKenna served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the 17th Airborne, 513th Paratrooper Infantry Regiment, Pathfinder, Demolition Platoon. He was in the Battle of the Bulge. He served from 1942 to 1945. After his honorable discharge, he worked for General Electric for many years before his retirement.
Along with his wife Rita, George was also pre-deceased by a grandson, Tim Gibson in 2005 along with his two siblings, John McKenna and Marie Chambers.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his five sons and four daughters-in-law, George and Cathy McKenna III of Houston, TX; John McKenna and his wife Regina of Deptford, NJ; Michael McKenna and his wife Lea of Wisconsin; Daniel McKenna and his wife Barbara of Lyons, CO; and Joseph McKenna of Merrimack, NH; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Susan McKenna and her husband Stephen Padalino of Conesus, NY; Elaine and her husband Thomas Gibson of Merrimack; Nancy McKenna of Longmont, CO; Patricia and her husband Bruce Weatherwax of Austin, TX; and Rita Parker of Conesus, NY; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews
Calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, November 3rd from 5 - 8 PM. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 4th at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at Last Rest Cemetery. Face masks are required for all attendees for both calling hours and the service.
For those who wish, memorial donations in George's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110 or online at www.alz.org/manh
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com