GOFFSTOWN - Georgette J. (DesRochers) Lafleur, 87, died May 2, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.
Born in Manchester on June 19, 1931, she was the daughter of Romeo and Yvonne (Martel) DesRochers.
Before retiring, she worked in nursing services at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Med Vil Coop and the Red Hatters.
In addition, she was a longtime communicant of St. Marie Church.
She enjoyed sewing and crafts.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Roland Blanchette in 1974; and her second husband, Leonard Lafleur in 2010.
Family members include her son, Donald Blanchette of Montpelier, Vt.; a daughter, Gisele (Blanchette) Bradley and her husband Jack of Goffstown; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Buck) Hyde and her husband Matthew of Durham, N.C.; a brother, Bertrand DesRochers of Barefoot Bay, Fla.; three sisters, Lucille Brunelle of Punta Gorda, Fla., Rachel Proulx of Laconia, and Jeanne LaSalle of Manchester, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A memorial reception is planned for Friday, May 10, from noon to 2 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Goffstown. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. during the reception.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 9 Commerce Drive, Suite 101, Bedford N.H. 03110.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guest book, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019