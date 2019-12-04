Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tyngsborough Funeral Home 4 Cassaway Dr. Tyngsborough , MA 01879 (978)-419-4954 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Tyngsborough Funeral Home 4 Cassaway Dr. Tyngsborough , MA 01879 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Parish of Saint Rita 158 Mammoth Road Lowell , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Georgette T. (Roy) Dupuis, 93, a former longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, Mass., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, in Bedford Falls, Bedford.



She was the loving wife of Wilfred E. Dupuis with whom she had been married for 67 years.



Born in Lowell, Mass., on May 18, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Grace (Caron) Roy.



She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Jeanne d'Arc Church and later the Parish of St. Rita. She was also a longtime member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at both churches.



Georgette was a hair stylist for many years at the former Joseph's of Lowell Salon.



She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping with her sister and was always helping those in need.



In addition to her husband, family members include three sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert E. and West Dupuis of Chapel Hill, N.C., Roger G. and Debbie Dupuis of Chichester, and Norman P. and Lorrie Dupuis of Morrisville, Vt.; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Alison, Adam, Roger Jr., Kristi, Timothy and Grace; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Morgan and Charrissa; two great-great-grandchildren, Gabriele and Patrick; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Gerald and Kathleen Roy of Rhode Island, Normand and Diane Roy of Florida, and Kim Roy of Florida; and nieces and nephews.



She was also predeceased by Marguerite Campbell and her late husband Clarence; Pauline Boudreau; and Paul and John Roy.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Dec. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough, Mass.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at noon from the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell, Mass.



Committal services are planned for St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, Mass.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita Conference, P.O. Box 941, Lowell, Mass. 01853.



For online condolences or directions, please visit

