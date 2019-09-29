Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgette Y. Munsey. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Church Webster St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georgette Yvonne Munsey, 91, died at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born on February 20, 1928 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Zephirin and Yvonne (Gelinas) Moquin.



Georgette worked for many years in the shoe industry, both at Fleisher Shoe and Queen City Shoe, until her retirement at which time she cared for children, including her grandsons. A woman with a generous spirit, she also cared for family and friends in their aging years. If you needed a friend, you had one. She loved to dance and always had a song in her heart, even throughout her illness. Her greatest love, however, was that which she had for her family. She was so very proud to be called daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 54, in Bedford as well as the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary of Sacred heart Church in Manchester. A devoted friend of the Sisters of the Precious Blood, she would make weekly visits to the monastery to pray for family and friends and to speak with the Sisters. She was a long-time parishioner of the former St. George Parish, then of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester.



Mrs. Munsey was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard I. Munsey, Sr., who died in 1988, her siblings, Adelard, Clifford, Denis, Ernest, Florence and Harry, as well as her longtime companion, Wilbur Fisk.



Grateful to have had her in their lives, she leaves behind her two sons, Richard and his wife Janet of Raymond, and Ronald and his wife Suzanne of Manchester; two grandsons, Matthew and his wife Adrienne of Londonderry, and Christopher of Astoria, NY; two step-grandsons, Michael Trotta and wife Dena of West Newbury, MA and Stephen Trotta and wife Jacqueline of Newton, MA; Three great-grandsons, Samuel, Benjamin and Jonathan Munsey and three step-great-granddaughters, Alexandra, Delaney and Cameron Trotta. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Mildred Moquin of Tucson, AZ and Diane Moquin of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family wished to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, especially the Memory Unit, for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Georgette for the many years she resided there.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mount Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, 235 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104, The Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104 or to the , 166 S River Road, Unit 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Georgette Yvonne Munsey, 91, died at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Born on February 20, 1928 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Zephirin and Yvonne (Gelinas) Moquin.Georgette worked for many years in the shoe industry, both at Fleisher Shoe and Queen City Shoe, until her retirement at which time she cared for children, including her grandsons. A woman with a generous spirit, she also cared for family and friends in their aging years. If you needed a friend, you had one. She loved to dance and always had a song in her heart, even throughout her illness. Her greatest love, however, was that which she had for her family. She was so very proud to be called daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 54, in Bedford as well as the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary of Sacred heart Church in Manchester. A devoted friend of the Sisters of the Precious Blood, she would make weekly visits to the monastery to pray for family and friends and to speak with the Sisters. She was a long-time parishioner of the former St. George Parish, then of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester.Mrs. Munsey was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard I. Munsey, Sr., who died in 1988, her siblings, Adelard, Clifford, Denis, Ernest, Florence and Harry, as well as her longtime companion, Wilbur Fisk.Grateful to have had her in their lives, she leaves behind her two sons, Richard and his wife Janet of Raymond, and Ronald and his wife Suzanne of Manchester; two grandsons, Matthew and his wife Adrienne of Londonderry, and Christopher of Astoria, NY; two step-grandsons, Michael Trotta and wife Dena of West Newbury, MA and Stephen Trotta and wife Jacqueline of Newton, MA; Three great-grandsons, Samuel, Benjamin and Jonathan Munsey and three step-great-granddaughters, Alexandra, Delaney and Cameron Trotta. She also leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Mildred Moquin of Tucson, AZ and Diane Moquin of Manchester; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family wished to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, especially the Memory Unit, for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Georgette for the many years she resided there.Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster St, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mount Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, 235 Myrtle St, Manchester, NH 03104, The Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104 or to the , 166 S River Road, Unit 210, Bedford, NH 03110.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.