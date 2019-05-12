Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia P. Karanikas. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia P. Karanikas, aged 91 passed away peacefully at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home on April 19th, 2019.



Born May 22, 1927 in Portsmouth, NH, she was the daughter of John and Angelina (Kasaris) Pappas. She attended Portsmouth schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School. She moved to Goffstown, NH when she married Christie Karanikas on December 7th, 1947.



Mrs. Karanikas's first job was as a waitress at Florence's Seaside Grill at Wallis Sands Beach, Rye, NH, when she was fourteen. She was also employed at Karanikas and Sons Poultry Plant, Kendall Hadley and various local gift shops.



She was a member of Goffstown Mothers Club, Moore General Hospital Associates and was a volunteer for SJCS Meals On Wheels. She was an amazing baker and cook. She made Greek specialties enjoyed by many people. She was predeceased by her husband Christie in 2002 and her son Steven in 2008.



Mrs. Karanikas is survived by her daughters Angela Karanikas, of Hallandale Florida and Vayia K. Atherton and her husband Bruce of Punta Gorda, Florida. A brother Milton Pappas and his wife Dixie, of Rye, NH and sister in law Judith Pappas of Rye, NH. A special niece Anna Kelly of Goffstown, many beloved nieces, nephews and many devoted friends.



Thank you to her friends at the Meetinghouse in Goffstown and a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers and staff of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home. Thank you to the caring staff and volunteers from Home Health and Hospice Care of Merrimack, NH.



A memorial service will be held at he French and Rising Funeral Home, Goffstown, NH on June 19th, 2019. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit



