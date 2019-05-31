Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Siena Church 207 Hemlock St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Georgina M. "Georgie" Reagan, 93, of Manchester, died May 28, 2019, in All American Assisted Living, Londonderry.



Born on March 9, 1926, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of George H. and Martha M. (Cain) O'Brien. Raised in Quincy, Mass., she resided in Manchester since 1961.



She graduated from St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester, Mass. Georgie studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music and graduated from Burdette College, Boston.



Georgie began her career in the railroad industry with Boston Albany Railroad/New York Central Railroad, where she met Charles J. "Charlie" Reagan. During her three children's school-age years she volunteered in the school community. Later, she worked and retired from Jordan Marsh (Macy's) in Bedford. Thereafter, she worked freelance in marketing and advertising for the Currier Museum of Art and several other non-profits in the Queen City. In the circle of artists in Manchester, Georgie was known as the "Queen of the City".



Georgie and Charlie were active in the Manchester community for more than 40 years. Together they served as eucharistic ministers at St. Catherine of Siena Church and were active in many other ministries to the church.



In addition, they were active at the Palace Theatre, where Georgie served as house manager for more than 40 years. Georgie was a Granite State Ambassador and was named Ambassador of the Year twice. Georgie also served as an ambassador for the Manchester Chamber of Commerce; an art commissioner for the city of Manchester; recognized as an American Red Cross Hero; a graduate of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2000; and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow by the Queen City



Family members include her three children and their families, Marie (Reagan) Brinson and her husband, Lonnie, of Deerfield, Joseph Reagan and his wife, Kim, of Hooksett, and George Reagan of Dover; three grandsons, Charles D. Reagan, Sean F. Reagan and Colin D. Brinson; a niece, Virginia Rubino and her husband, Joseph, of Braintree Mass; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Georgie was predeceased by her parents George H. O'Brien and Martha M. (Cain) O'Brien; her stepmother Maria O'Brien; her sister, Virginia Caskins; and her loving husband of 51 years, Charles J. Reagan.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., corner of Harrison Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 207 Hemlock St., corner of Webster Street, Manchester. A burial service will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 N. Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester N.H. 03101 or via



To sign the online guest book, please visit



MANCHESTER - Georgina M. "Georgie" Reagan, 93, of Manchester, died May 28, 2019, in All American Assisted Living, Londonderry.Born on March 9, 1926, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of George H. and Martha M. (Cain) O'Brien. Raised in Quincy, Mass., she resided in Manchester since 1961.She graduated from St. Gregory's High School in Dorchester, Mass. Georgie studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music and graduated from Burdette College, Boston.Georgie began her career in the railroad industry with Boston Albany Railroad/New York Central Railroad, where she met Charles J. "Charlie" Reagan. During her three children's school-age years she volunteered in the school community. Later, she worked and retired from Jordan Marsh (Macy's) in Bedford. Thereafter, she worked freelance in marketing and advertising for the Currier Museum of Art and several other non-profits in the Queen City. In the circle of artists in Manchester, Georgie was known as the "Queen of the City".Georgie and Charlie were active in the Manchester community for more than 40 years. Together they served as eucharistic ministers at St. Catherine of Siena Church and were active in many other ministries to the church.In addition, they were active at the Palace Theatre, where Georgie served as house manager for more than 40 years. Georgie was a Granite State Ambassador and was named Ambassador of the Year twice. Georgie also served as an ambassador for the Manchester Chamber of Commerce; an art commissioner for the city of Manchester; recognized as an American Red Cross Hero; a graduate of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2000; and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow by the Queen City Rotary Club for her work in the community.Family members include her three children and their families, Marie (Reagan) Brinson and her husband, Lonnie, of Deerfield, Joseph Reagan and his wife, Kim, of Hooksett, and George Reagan of Dover; three grandsons, Charles D. Reagan, Sean F. Reagan and Colin D. Brinson; a niece, Virginia Rubino and her husband, Joseph, of Braintree Mass; and nieces, nephews and cousins.Georgie was predeceased by her parents George H. O'Brien and Martha M. (Cain) O'Brien; her stepmother Maria O'Brien; her sister, Virginia Caskins; and her loving husband of 51 years, Charles J. Reagan.SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., corner of Harrison Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 207 Hemlock St., corner of Webster Street, Manchester. A burial service will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 N. Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester N.H. 03101 or via http://www.palacetheatre.org/support/ To sign the online guest book, please visit www.goodwinfh.com Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close