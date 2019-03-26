Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Gerald A. "Gerry" Dwire, 58, resident of Manchester, died unexpectedly on March 22, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, surrounded by his loving family.Born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Nashua, he was the son to Earl Dwire of Swanzey, and the late Lucille (Richards) Dwire. Gerry was raised and educated in Hudson and he made his home in Manchester for many years.He had worked as a technician for many years at Fred Fuller Oil Co. in Hudson, working his way up to a distribution manager. He was currently employed at QHT Inc. as a national sales manager.Gerry loved life to the fullest and he cherished spending time with his family and friends. During the spring/summer months, he would enjoy going on long bike rides through New Hampshire and Maine on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with friends. He was a member of the Manchester Motorcycle Club. During the winter months, he enjoyed spending holidays with family, weekend nights going out or hanging out at friend's houses and special nights at home with his fiancee by the fireplace. He was the type of person who put his heart and soul into everything he did, whether it was personal or work-related, he was truly a devoted father and grandfather, a loving fiance and a loyal and dedicated friend.He was predeceased by his mother and his nephew, Khi Dwire, who passed away in 2010.In addition to his father, family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Cristy and Dan McCarroll of Jaffrey; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Paige Dwire of Texas; three grandchildren, Liam McCarroll, Kaylee Dwire and Max McCarroll; his beloved fiance, Lisa D'Orval and her son, Bryan D'Orval, her step-daughter, Amy Ohlson and their devoted dog, Boomer; a sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Jim Cassarino of Milford; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Earl Dwire of Windham, Dennis Dwire of Mont Vernon, and his twin brother Gene and Dianne Dwire of Milford; nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are on Friday, March 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Milford VFW, 1 VFW Way, Milford.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, Mass. 02451. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Catholic Medical Center for the exceptional care, attention and compassion they showed to both Gerry and his family; it meant the world to them.

